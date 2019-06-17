Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Quite simply put: you can't find another hammock this durable and that holds this much weight for under $20. In my quest to help you relax this summer, I want to make sure you're swinging or snoozing on something that's superb and safe.

I test many different hammocks every year and what you might not know is that while many look identical, the quality is determined by the rings and those hanging ropes!

Rings and ropes are the two most important accessories that determine your safety and comfort over time. You can also bet I perform weight and safety tests on all the products I test.

With the supervision of two safety experts and a volunteer firefighter, we loaded up this 450-pound weight capacity hammock with more than 500 pounds of people (three brothers helped with the tests). Obviously, don't try this weight test at home and follow the manufacturer warnings — but you should know the hammock held up beautifully.

There's something nostalgic about a summer breeze and a hammock. Perhaps it's about building new memories for a new generation, which is the case for me. Children love to be rocked, adults love to relax and the weight capacity of 450 pounds means you can relax with your favorite person or family members.

Your next delivery food order will likely cost more than this hammock and this one is built to last you for the years to come.

Click the play button to see the tests we've run.

Features of the Handsome Hammock:

Steel rings and hanging ropes make this hammock extra secure.

Rated to hold 450 pounds.

Constructed from a heavy nylon cord mesh.

Includes hardwood spreaders for extra cushioning.

Extremely compact.

Works well with trees, posts or between other weight bearing objects.

Lowest-recorded price today.

Great for camping, traveling, hunting, a beach and beyond.

BUY IT NOW: $50 off hammock sleep and bed swing with free shipping

Was: $59.99

Now: $19.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS:



Who is Matt Granite?