BUY IT NOW: $202 Off Samsung 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with free delivery

This is the lowest price I have seen this year for a TV that can actually handle the March Madness games! If you're reading this article, chances are you're in the market for a new TV or a 4K upgrade.



The new era of Ultra-HD 4K TV production brings life-like and absolutely stunning resolution. There are plenty of TVs on sale, so when you're shopping, you'll want to be sure to avoid models with inferior processing or motion rates.

A TV might be big, it might come from a brand you recognize and it might have a low price but if it has a low motion rate, you'll see a lag or pixelation when sweeping movements occur on screen. Football, basketball, hockey, action movies and those sweeping shots in your favorite HD shows all look spotty on TVs with inferior motion rates.



Motion rates similar to what you'll see on the Samsung TV deal I found today allow for breathtaking footage tied to your favorite sporting events, TV shows and movies. As I alluded to earlier, this is also the first time I've seen such a significant price drop in time for March Madness basketball on one of the best-reviewed 4K Ultra HD Televisions.



This smart TV interface brings you the bonus addition of streaming all of your favorite content and the potential to cut the cord. You can find my favorite TV deal listed below. If you are looking for the best March Madness soundbar deal, you can find that right here which I will fully review in an article later today.

Features of the Samsung 58-inch Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED TV that's on sale today:

3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution

802.11ac wireless

Bluetooth

Samsung Smart TV Hub access to Netflix, Prime and your other favorite streaming platforms

Stunning display

Ultra slim profile

Lowest-recorded price this year

Within $5 of prior doorbuster holiday pricing

Was: $649.99

Now: $448.99

***Sales price will appear at check out and will expire tomorrow

