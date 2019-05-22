Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Believe it or not, there are only four major shopping weekends left before Black Friday!

We have this weekend — Memorial Day weekend — followed by July 4, Prime Day (in July), the Labor Day shopping weekend and then Black Friday. There are generally not incredible deals on Columbus Day weekend.

That means today through the weekend is pivotal for retailers hoping to gain your attention. Today I will focus on the Top 20 Memorial Day deals overall and later this week, I will profile the top Memorial Day deals on Amazon.com

Please keep in mind that as of tomorrow, robo vacs are no longer a great deal until Prime Day and with many promotions that include wallets, carbon fiber pens, ties, belts and power tools — those items are better purchases as we inch closer to Father's Day.

Prices and promotions can sell out or change in an instant. I unfortunately cannot control that.



Happy Savings!



$80 off Apple iPad (latest model) 32GB Wi-Fi silver plus free shipping

Was: $329.99

Now $249.99



$450 off Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 512 GB Wi-Fi (LTE model is also on sale)

Was: $1149.00

Now: $699.00

**WiFi 4G LTE version available for $80 more.



Up to 40 percent off appliances at Home Depot

***Valid today through June 5.



Up to 30 percent off Patio Furniture at Lowe's

***Valid through Memorial Day weekend

$137 off Spa Sensations 10-inch Memory Foam Mattresses

Was: $357.00

Now: $220.15 (King)

**Price drops to $189 for a Queen.



$180 off Harmon Kardon Bluetooth speakers

Was: $249.95

Now: $69.95

**Many other Bluetooth audio deals expected in the next two weeks.



$70 off Decibel Sound Molecule self-charging headphones with power bank case and free shipping

Was: $129.99

Now: $59.99



Up to 15 percent off select grills at Home Depot

**Next round of price drops will be July 1 and will be 5 percent better.



$20 off top rated emergency lantern and outdoor lighting capsule

Was: $59.99 (for two LED lanterns)

Now: $39.99 (for two LED lanterns)



50 percent off second guests on Royal Caribbean Cruises

**Five-night cruises with prices as low as $292.



$10 to $40 off cans and gallons of paint at Home Depot

**Limit 25 gallons per person and valid until Monday.

$40 off 8.6 expandable lightweight ladders with free shipping

Was: $129.99

Now: $89.99

**Safely holds up to 330 pounds.



Up to 40 percent off designer handbags at Bloomingdale's

**Loyalists get an additional $50 gift card for every $200 spent.



Up to 60 percent off designer accessories, shoes and clothing

**Valid through Memorial Day weekend.



Up to 40 percent off Adidas Shoes for men and women

**Valid through Memorial Day weekend at Finish Line.



Up to 50 percent off during the Nordstrom half-yearly sale

**Runs through June 2.



Up to 75 percent off Tommy Hilfiger merchandise and products

**Valid through Memorial Day weekend.



30 to 80 percent off Sam Edelman shoe sale

**Valid at 6pm.com through Memorial Day weekend.

$50 - $100 off Dyson vacuums and fans

**Valid until Tuesday.



Bonus Memorial Day Sale for students:



$300 off new MacBooks for students at Best Buy

**Valid student email address or ID required.



Who is Matt Granite?

