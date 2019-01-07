Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: Save $20 on the Decibel Electronics Power Qi Powerbank

I estimate there will be at least 980 different power banks and chargers on sale this Amazon Prime Day 2019. As we count down to the big day, I have found the one power bank that I consider to be the most worthwhile at its lowest-recorded price.

Do you really need another power bank? How many chargers do we need to discuss every season? Trust me, I feel the same way. I've tested dozens of chargers this year — including chargers from iClever, OLALA, IdeaUSA, Polaroid and many other companies — to pick my three favorites. One is a tri-charger which fits in to a wall outlet; the second is a power bank and jump starter I showcased last week.

Then there's the dual charger I'm featuring today.

Smaller than a jump starter and roughly the size of an iPhone, this power bank can not only charge two devices simultaneously, but it allows you to ditch your cables completely. If you have a recent iPhone or Android device that supports wireless charging, simply rest your phone on the power bank and it will charge wirelessly.

Imagine two days' worth of extra charges for your smarpthone or tablet. That's also a reality thanks to a 10,000 mAh battery with SmartID detection that identifies what device you're charging to provide power as efficiently as possible.

Click the play button to see just how small and powerful this product is up close.

Features of the Decibel Electronics Power Qi Powerbank:

Charges quicker than a wall outlet.

Built-in wireless Q fast-charger for both Apple and Android devices.

Also charges virtually any portable device via two USB ports.

Prevents overcharging and battery damage.

Identifies the device you are charging for maximum speed.

Prime Day pricing available early.

Power bank identifies the charging needs of your devices to adjust current.

Will not over-power or over-charge your device.

Was: $54.99

Now: $34.99

