The world's largest global shopping event is just days away, and many small retailers are taking advantage of the increased interest in online shopping to offer great deals.

Prime Day 2018 kicks off July 16 and while I will be pleased to operate as your Amazon insider and score you access to every major Prime Day deal early, small retail is the big focus today. Many of the merchants that sell on Amazon.com have deals on their own websites right now that are slightly lower than what they will offer on Prime Day on Amazon.com

I also expect Walmart to create its own Prime Day alternative sale as the retailer has done in years past, although that is not yet confirmed.

My list of the top deals available from small retailers can be found below. A reminder all of these deals will be available on Amazon.com on Prime Day, with less stock and identical or slightly higher prices.

50% Off Treblab Wireless Bluetooth Sport In Ear Headphones + Free Shipping

Was: $139.99

Now: $69.99

***Currently selling for $79.95 on Amazon

$100 Off Top Rated Over Ear Noise Canceling Headphones + Free Shipping

Was: $199.99

Now: $99.99

***Currently selling for $199.99 on Amazon!

$50 Off Bluetooth Wi-Fi Life Proof Stereo Speakers With Siri + Free Shipping

Was: $149.99

Now: $99.99

***Currently selling for $149.99 on Amazon!

$147 Off Top Rated Robo Vac Smart Vacuums + Free Shipping

Was: $246.99

Now: $99.99

***Currently selling for $110 on Amazon

$50 Off Shoulder, Back and Neck Robo Massagers + Free Shipping

Was: $119.99

Now: $69.99

***Currently selling for $89.99 on Amazon

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon Live and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

