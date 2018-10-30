Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $20 Off All New Fire HD 8 Tablet + Free Shipping + Special Offers

You know Black Friday is approaching when you can score one of the top tablets on the market for $59.99! Ironically, on the same day Apple release new iPad Pro models for $799.99 and $999.99, you can score a fully functional tablet for less than the tax on either model.

How in the world can a consumer tablet made by Amazon compare to a pro tablet made by Apple?

Whether you're a student, a parent or just looking to enjoy more content on the go, the iPad Pro in particular may be over-equipped and in my opinion, it's over-priced for the typical tablet user.

Does the iPad Pro have a better camera? Yes. Does it capture 4K video? Yes. Does it have an expandable memory slot? No. Can it survive virtually any drop test? No. Is it light and easy to transport? This is where the Fire HD 8 has several advantages.

If you are making movies or producing professional grade content, the iPad Pro is the winner. If you are consuming content (rather than producing it), streaming Netflix or Amazon Prime, or not having several hundred dollars to spare, the Fire HD 8 is on top.

The Fire HD 8 survived drop tests beyond belief with this recent smash test on my Deal Guy YouTube channel.

Features of the Fire HD 8:

New Alexa-enabled home automation service through Fire HD 8

Updated graphics, processors and quad core processor

Alexa-enabled tablet (Alexa out-performed Siri in all of our tests)

12-hour battery life (longer performance than the iPad)

Crisp 8-inch HD display (more portable than iPad for travel)

Expandable via memory slot up to 256 GB (no such option on iPad)

X Ray integration with Internet Movie Database (not available on iPad)

Amazon Prime Integration (Amazon apps run faster on Fire HD 8)

Prime movie streaming is faster on HD 8 versus iPad in most tests

Front and rear facing camera

How is the iPad Pro better than the Fire tablet?

It has a better display, better cameras and it's for professionals and better equipped to handle professional apps, it's for professionals. The iPad Pro in particular is one of the best tablets ever built (along with the Microsoft Surface Pro.) But it includes many features the average consumer probably won't use. And when you buy an iPad, you're also paying for the Apple logo and aesthetic. It's easy to fall in love with any tablet at $59.99 which is the top deal today for a limited time.

Was: $79.99

Now: $59.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

