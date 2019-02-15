Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
Want to travel and see the country, but worried about how you'll afford the cost of a plane ticket or gas? Amtrak wants you to consider traveling by rail — and they're offering an incentive in a flash sale.
Through Monday, customers can get a free one-way ticket for a friend or family member when they purchase another ticket for an adult. There are two restrictions worth noting:
- Tickets purchased through the sale are valid for travel from March 25 through July 29.
- Seating is limited, and not all seats may be available for all trips.
The Amtrak deal can provide significant savings compared to a plane ticket. We searched Travelocity for the cheapest one-way flights for two adults on May 31; here's how the prices compared to those offered by Amtrak:
Boston to New York
- Flight: $164.60
- Amtrak: $$83
Los Angeles to Portland, Oregon
- Flight: $195.16
- Amtrak: $121
Chicago to New Orleans
- Flight: $142.60
- Amtrak: $135
Will Amtrak's flash sale make it easier for you to see the country this summer? Leave a comment on Facebook.com/DEALBOSS and let us know!
