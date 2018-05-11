Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

It was one of the most popular requests during my DEALBOSS Facebook Live yesterday and today, it's the top deal on Amazon just in time for the holidays.

You've seen them everywhere. From infomercials to prominent retail and department store displays, air fryers are the hottest (and one of the healthiest) products on the market right now. Imagine healthier fried foods. You no longer need the oil thanks to air fryers which allow you to enjoy your favorite crispy and delicious fried foods minus those added calories.

Using Rapid Air Circulation Technology, air fryers cook food by circulating hot air in all directions, ensuring fast and even cooking. With a temperature range of 170 degrees to 400 degrees, my pick today gets almost any job done in 30 minutes or less.

Features of the NuWave 3600 Air Fryer:

Easy-to-use and the most popular kitchen gadget on the market in our region

Makes the most delicious wings, fries, cakes, muffins, meats, poultry and more

Digital screen with timer functions gets virtually anything cooked in 30 minutes or less

Rapid Air Circulation Technology makes healthier versions of your favorite fried foods

Includes cookbook and recipe guide with more than food items made specifically for this air fryer

Lowest-recorded price today

BUY IT NOW: $30 off NuWave 3600 Air Fryer + Free Shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $69.99

