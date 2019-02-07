Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

It’s bigger than Black Friday and it’s right around the corner. Whether you’re pumped for Amazon Prime Day or just learning about the global shopping event, I’m going to assume savings hundreds of thousands of dollars on products you actually want is a plus! I am here to be your Prime Day guide.

Once again this year, I am Amazon’s official host of Prime Day on their website. While I am not speaking on behalf of the company with the secrets I’m about to share, I’m operating on your behalf as a consumer advocate. Let’s begin with crucial savings information to work this shopping event to your advantage.

1) Do not assume that Prime Day follows the time and dates that Amazon gave you! Yes, Prime Day begins at 3:00 a.m. EST / 12 a.m. PST July 15 and runs through July 16 but did you know many of the biggest Prime Day deals are online? That brings me to my next savings secret which is key to understanding Prime Day!

2) Independent retailers that sell their deals on Prime Day are selling their Prime Day Deals early. Why? Merchants want your web traffic early so their deals will rank higher on Prime Day through customer searches on Amazon.com. They want as much brand awareness as possible while Amazon runs its own PR. Amazon is also counting down to Prime Day by showcasing many of its top deals early to create excitement. I’ll be sharing every early major early deal drop!

3) Most deal websites will all be showing the same deals and they’re not all good! Amazon sends out a daily report of the deals it wants bloggers and influencers to share. These deals are great but they are limited and redundant. I will have insider information from many of the top brands in the country way ahead of time. I’m sharing the biggest Prime Day on our station website on the DEALBOSS page and on Facebook.com/DEALBOSS.

4) You can shop local on Amazon Prime Day! Amazon sells almost everything and some of your favorite local stores likely also sell their products on Amazon. Understand Amazon as a marketplace rather than a merchant and if you are interested in shopping the mom and pop stores for price drops, I will help you do that in the coming weeks.

5) Remember, it’s not about the hype — it’s about the savings. Black Friday is more popular than Prime Day. In terms of traffic and sheer volume of sales, Prime Day is bigger. Both shopping occasions offer all sorts of specific savings. I would not buy a large scale appliance on Prime Day which is best purchased during the holiday quarter. Laptop deals are better on Prime Day than they are for Black Friday.

6) The best Prime Day deals are not just on the Amazon homepage. There are layers upon layers of additional pages and tabs within Amazon where some of the best deals are hidden or less accessible. I will have 100 of the biggest deals on this website with another 100 on my YouTube Channel.

7) There are two different Amazon Prime Days happening simultaneously. The first Prime Day is created through a process by which Amazon auditions deals from merchants that sell on Amazon. These companies submit their potential Prime Day deals to Amazon weeks before Prime Day. If their deal meets stock and pricing criteria, it may be featured by Amazon. The second Prime Day is thousands of other merchants on Amazon who create their own sales independent from Amazon's lightning (flash sale) round-up. Few deal hunters know about both and I have all of the insider information that I will share with you as Prime Day approaches.

8) Some Prime Day deals are amazing, some are terrible. Amazon doesn't approve or select many of the Prime Day deals. Your prior search history determines a great deal of the content you will see. Don't blame Amazon if you're inundated with paper towel deals on Prime Day. Clear your web history or cache if you want to access the best deals on your own.

9) You can't win Prime Day alone. Amazon is one of the largest stores and companies in the world. I am here to steer you toward the best savings. Bookmark our station website or app and check back for deals every day. Subscribe to my email list for specific hand-picked deals based on your interests.

