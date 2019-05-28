Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

It's understandable if recent news about tariffs has you worried that you'll soon be paying more for the products you need and use every day. A U.S. trade dispute with China has some news outlets exploring the possibility of inflation, and executives from Walmart and Macy's have said they expect prices to go up for consumers.

But even if that comes to pass, there are still strategies consumers can follow to make sure they're saving money. Here are four ways you can limit the impact of tariffs and inflation when you're shopping:

1. Follow the cycle and don't buy when stores tell you to: Everything we consume follows a cycle, with prices going up and down at different times of the year. If you see something on display in a store window or at the front of a company's website, it's likely not on sale. When it's moved toward the back of the store or in a clearance section or it's part of a flash sale, that's your best bet. I'll keep track of product cycles and make sure you're aware of the best time to save through the deals I feature for DEALBOSS.

2. Don't feel compelled to spend more for "premium" products: Some skincare products don't include the active ingredients to warrant their high prices. Some specialty foods really aren't that special. Some designer clothing is just regular clothing. To sum it up: the "premium," "gourmet" and "designer" labels are often unjustified.

3. Don't pay added shipping fees for products imported from China: Regardless of what happens, stores work the cost of freight in to a product's purchase. Watch out for excess added "equalization fees."

4. Beware of the "original" Price: Never put too much stock in the original, retail or list price. These can fluctuate along with the sale price, making it appear that you're getting a better deal than you actually are especially if tariffs drive up the cost of the price you actually pay.

I profile a different product every day for this TV station that is trending, in demand or something that can improve your life. I've studied data, price trends and what we can expect from stores and if you play your cards correctly, you can still save despite the tariffs. If there is ever a product that's not quite as affordable as you want, I'd love to hear about it. You can drop us a line on our DEALBOSS Facebook Page or reach out to me on social media.



The big take away is that items on sale or entering the market for the first time — like that brand new TV or new pair of shoes — are expected to cost you quite a bit more. Once that item is on sale, however, I can still save you 30-40 percent. The key is patience and timing. If you can handle the patience on a big purchase, I promise to find it for you at its lowest price - which may involve waiting several weeks.



Click the play button to learn more and for information about how I also work toward finding made-in-the-USA products whenever possible.

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.





