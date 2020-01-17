If you're one of those people who has a gift card sitting in their wallet, but you haven't touched it in months, don't worry, you're not alone.

According to an estimate from Mercator Advisory Group, $3 billion in gift cards go unused each year.

Saturday will be the first-ever National Gift Card Day, encouraging people to use their gift before they're forgotten.

Many businesses are offering special deals if you swipe one of their gift cards for the holiday:

AMC Theatres: Customers can access AMC exclusive offers as long as they remember to use their gift card.

BurgerFi: Get a free order of fresh hand-cut fries when customers download the BurgerFi App and use a gift card.

Chipotle: Join Chipotle Rewards and use a gift card to earn points towards free Chipotle.

Kohl's: Use your gift card and earn $10 Kohl's cash for every $50 spent.

LifeisGood.com: 10 percent off when you use a gift card.

Red Lobster: Use your Red Lobster gift card and create your own ultimate feast; pick four of more than 10 creations for a feast that's all your own.

Regal: Receive one free refill with a purchase of a large soft drink and/or large popcorn on the same day of purchase when you use your gift card.

rue 21: 15 percent off total purchase when using a gift card, which is valid from Saturday, January 18 until January 26, 2020.

Saks OFF 5TH: Use your Saks Off 5th gift card to shop in store or on saksoff5th.com and take advantage of the "Extra Cut Clearance Event" on January 18, 2020.

Simon Malls: Use your Simon Giftcard® at more than 200 Simon centers nationwide and treat yourself to no purchase fees on American Express® Simon Giftcards® on January 18th only.

