Illegal dumping is a problem everyone in San Antonio is paying big to fix, but there is a simple and free solution.

On Saturday, San Antonio’s Solid Waste Division is hosting a Free Landfill Day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Customers who use the city’s free drop off sites for bulky waste items said that the service is simple to use and very convenient.

On Thursday, Jesse Arratia said that he had made several trips to the Culebra Road drop-off site to get rid of an old privacy fence.

"They just look at your bill, they look at your stuff, and you're on your way,” Arratia said. “As soon as you're done, you're in and you're out."

Tony Garcia, who brought household waste said

“I've been coming for the last year and a half. It's free, and then you leave your hazardous material stuff here, cardboard boxes here, then all the other junk, you just reverse and, you know, throw it away,” said Tony Garcia, who brought household waste to the site on Thursday.

Garcia added that he appreciates the service. Arratia agreed.

"Very easy. Very convenient. And don't forget, it's free. You know? Gosh! How easier than that?" Arratia said.

David Newman, the Deputy Director of the Solid Waste Division, touted the success of the program.

“This past year, we picked up 4,000 to 5,000 piles, that’s in the neighborhood of a couple of thousand tons of illegal dumping,” said Newman, who noted that Free Landfill Day is just one way customers can dispose of bulky items, and it is easy to qualify. "We do ask our customers to bring a CPS bill so they can show they pay the environmental fee. Whether it's furniture, a BBQ pit, maybe a water heater, we're looking for folks to bring the stuff that's too large to put in their cart, and they can just drop off their junk.”

They will accept up to six tires, but no contractor waste.

"There are a few things that we do not accept: rocks, concrete, dirt, large amounts of construction debris," Newman noted.

Arratia said that keeping the city clean is important because it is embarrassing to see illegal dumping.

“I see [illegal dumping] all over the city and it's sad because I mean gosh, come on, keep the city, you know, looking nice,” he said. “You got people coming in from out of town and they see all that and it's [an eye sore].”

For a full list of locations where you can participate in Free Landfill day, click here. For more about the city’s Solid Waste Division, click here.

