There’s nothing like a hot cup of coffee on a gloomy morning.

With gray skies in the forecast for Saturday in San Antonio, you might want an extra coffee. Dunkin’ has a special offer for National Coffee Day where you can get a free hot coffee with a hot coffee purchase.

In addition to its Original Blend, Dark Roast and Decaf options, Dunkin’ has two special seasonal selections to satisfy cravings for the favorite flavors of fall. These include the brand’s classic Pumpkin flavored coffee and Maple Pecan flavored coffee.

Dunkin’ isn’t the only coffee spot with an offer to celebrate National Coffee Day. You can check out other places with special deals here. For example, at Taco Cabana, you can get a free coffee with any purchase Saturday at participating locations when you tell the cashier code 225.

