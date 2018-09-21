If you bought beef jerkey at Buc-Eee’s recently, you need to check the label. It could contain pieces of hard metal.

Buc-ee’s Hill Country Brand teriyaki beef jerky is part of a recall announced by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service Friday.

The recall involves jerky labeled “BEST BY 08-09-2019” with a lot code of 220-272.

The jerky comes from Junior’s Smokehouse Processing Plant in El Campo that just recalled 690 pounds of ready-to-eat teriyaki jerky products.

The problem was discovered on September 17, 2018, when Junior’s Smokehouse received a consumer complaint from a retail store customer regarding metal in the teriyaki beef jerky product.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Scott Chambers, chief executive officer of Junior’s Smokehouse Processing Plant, at (979) 533-3544.

© 2018 KHOU