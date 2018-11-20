It is the time of the year for camp outs and long lines at the checkouts, all in the name of a good deal. But in a break from tradition, many retailers are starting early with sales already, making Black Friday practically a Black Week.

For some shoppers, getting around on Black Friday is a struggle, but many stores want you to have a ball, and that's why they are starting their Black Friday sales early.

"The good news is that a lot of specials are already implemented now, so you are going to see the savings as you walk in the door," said Raul Delarosa, a Best Buy PC Supervisor.

If you aren't the king of waiting in a Best Buy Black Friday line, you can check out some electronics sales now. "Maybe we have customers that don't see themselves being here Thursday, Friday, Saturday, because of traffic or whatnot, but the fact they can get their specials now and not have to be here on those days," Delarosa said.

Jones-Dengler Marketing ran their 2018 Black Friday survey and found that only 28 percent of people love the day. 22 percent hate it, and half of those responding said it was just OK.

They also asked how you'll shop on Black Friday this year. "Online only" was a winner with 32 percent of responses, while only 9 percent of people plan on shopping in store only. 35 percent of shoppers plan to do both, and 24 percent plan on shopping neither online nor in person for Black Friday.

"I think shopping online makes that easier for everyone. I do that quite a bit," said shopper Lauren Fleischer.

Walmart jumped in early this year. "We already have some items on sale. It's available now and online," Paul Salgado, a Walmart training coordinator said. You can find items like TVs, classic games of Pac-Man, bikes for girls, bikes for boys and games of all kinds, so you can shop early and avoid the trouble of the mobs of shoppers saying "I'm sorry" as they bump into each other trying to find that special toy.

"We have everything on the app so when you come in you can just look it up and know exactly where to go without going into all these big lines," Delarosa said.

If you don't want to wait in those Black Friday lines and you just want to come into Walmart for a last-minute gift or some bananas, you can find someone with a "Check out with me" balloon and check out anywhere in the store.

So take it slower this year because there's no need to run to catch those deals.

