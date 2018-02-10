Lots of businesses are selling items with the pink ribbons this month to go towards charities supporting breast cancer research and awareness. But the Better Business Bureau says it is important to "think before you pink" to avoid getting scammed.

The pink ribbon is the symbol of breast cancer. We'll be seeing it everywhere this month. But because the symbol isn't regulated, it can be put on products or services that may not even be tied to a charity. Every dollar that goes to a scammer is a dollar that should be used to save lives.

"Breast cancer is serious, and a diagnosis like that is very scary, and it's not right that they take advantage of these organizations and take money from people who are trying to be helpful and make a donation," said Lisa Bonanni, a four-and-a-half-year breast cancer survivor. "The day I had my biopsy done, I returned home to a letter, certified mail from my employer, letting me know I was no longer employed. I had no idea how I was going to pay my medical insurance."

That's where organizations like the Susan G. Komen Foundation and Texas Wings come in.

"Wings contacted me and said, ‘We want to help you pay your Cobra insurance,’ and they saved me, because I didn't know how I was going to receive treatment, my chemo."

But the only way they can help save lives is through donations that don't get into the hands of scammers. In 2015, the Federal Trade Commission charged about half a dozen charities with a crime of swindling nearly $200 million from donors.

The Better Business Bureau says that to protect yourself from pink-washing, you need to ask these questions:

What portion of the purchase price will be donated to the charity?

When will the charity receive the donations?

What exactly is being funded?

When is the last day to donate?

Are donations to the charity from the business capped?

"This could be you tomorrow, so it's important you do your research,” Bonanni said. “And those out there, the scammers, it's sad that you have to resort to that."

The Better Business Bureau has a list of accredited charities you can check out here.

Bonanni says any woman struggling with breast cancer can contact her for support through her Facebook page here.

