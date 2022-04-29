Why will you be able to get Amazon’s Prime member benefits shopping on other sites?

A new feature will extend fast and free shipping to other retailers.

HOUSTON — Why could you soon get Amazon’s Prime member benefits even if you aren’t shopping on Amazon?

Amazon has been a game-changer when it comes to ordering stuff online, and a lot of that is thanks to their Prime member benefits.

For a yearly or monthly fee, you can get items delivered to your door in two days or less with no shipping costs.

The company now has more than 150 million Prime members, and a new program will extend those benefits to websites that aren’t Amazon.

It’s called “Buy with Prime” and basically what it does is allow a company to sell things on their own website but take advantage of Amazon’s massive fulfillment system.

The customer gets the same Prime benefits they would get if they were shopping on Amazon.com. That includes fast, free shipping and one-click checkout.

Amazon is not doing this out of the goodness of Jeff Bezos’ heart. Market analysts point out the company is trying to compete with Shopify.

Plus, it is trying to offer Prime customers more benefits so they don’t think twice about that pricey membership fee.