Adults young at heart are flocking to the happiest place on earth, but at least some parents think it best they stay at home.

After a trip to Orlando, Florida-based Disney World, one angry mother took to Facebook to vent her frustration with childless millennials, according to Twitter user @JenKatWrites.

The parent in an expletive-laced tirade detailed an incident where she had to deny her 3-year-old son a Mickey-shaped pretzel he had seen another adult (presumably without children) purchase.

The Facebook user, whose name was blacked out by @JenKatWrites, said she told her son the line was "very long" and assured him they can get the treat "later," part of parenting difficulties caring for cranky toddlers at the resort, she detailed.

