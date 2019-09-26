HOUSTON — Someone in the Houston area is waking up with about $24 million, before the tax man and attorneys get involved.

The Texas Lottery says a $23.75 six out of six jackpot ticket was sold in Montgomery County at the Murphy USA gas station located as 18702 Highway 105.

The winner chose the cash value option, which means they won't get the whole jackpot if they stick with that route.

Wednesday night's winning numbers were 5 - 9 - 26 - 38 - 41 - 44.

The big win comes just one day after someone near Austin won $227 million in the Mega Millions. Things are looking up for lotto players in Texas, which notoriously never gets those huge jackpots. Maybe the curse has been lifted?

