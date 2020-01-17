Toyota Texas is making a change to its assembly.

The company says they will continue to assemble the Toyota Tundra and will begin assembly of the Toyota Sequoia starting in 2022.

They will stop production of the Toyota Tacoma by late-2021.

"Production capacity at TMMTX remains at 208,000 units annually, and last summer, it announced a $391 million new investment for multi-vehicle production capabilities," the press release says.

Employment is set to remain.

