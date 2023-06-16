Why auto shops are concerned after Texas does away with annual safety inspections

Rusty Belden said their facilities in Boerne and San Antonio perform dozens of car inspections per day.

SAN ANTONIO — Annual vehicle safety inspections in Texas will no longer be required starting in 2025, prompting safety concerns among those in the automotive industry.

Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3297 into law, stripping away the mandatory task for drivers to take their vehicles to a state-authorized inspection facility.

People in Texas’ most populous counties other than Bexar will still be required to complete emissions inspections. The $7.50 inspection fee is being tacked on automatically when someone renews their vehicle registration.

Rusty Belden, president of Belden’s Automotive and Tires, stressed the importance of Texans continuing to bring in their vehicles for safety checks, despite the new law.

“State inspections are not something that we in the automotive business make a lot of money on,” Belden said. “I think oftentimes, it just creates an opportunity for us to get face to face with a customer where we can properly explain how to properly maintain their vehicle.”

Belden’s Automotive and Tires is among the dozens of businesses providing state inspection services throughout the year.

Belden noted some of the facilities will perform anywhere from 10 to 20 inspections a day, while others accomplish between five and 10. Especially during the scorching hot months of the year, Belden said, it’s vital people have their vehicles looked at by professionals.

“The true safety concerns are going to be your tires and your breaks,” Belden said. “For the safety of others on the road, I think that it’s beneficial for people to continue to come in, have a quick check on their vehicle and keep them on the road safe and sound.”