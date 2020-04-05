SAN ANTONIO — When you walk into Gold Diamonds Boutique on Wurzbach Road, you’ll be welcomed by merchandise screaming to get off of the shelves.

“We have Yeezys, Jordans, Air Max—all of that good stuff we have it here," said Marquette Washington, owner of the boutique.

The merchandise hadn't been seen in weeks by customers after the shop had to close due to the coronavirus pandemic, making the future for Washington's business uncertain.

“Financially, we were like, 'How are we going to get by day by day?'" Washington said.

Now that some businesses are reopening and welcome customers once more, Ingram Park Mall right across the street has turned its lights back on. But both Washington and Brandon Lowe, owner of Fold Diamond Boutique, said they aren’t sure if they should follow in those same footsteps.

“From what I’m seeing on the news, it hasn’t been as it should, to go back to normal business hours,” Lowe said.

The businesses that have opened can only operate at 25% their regular occupancy limits for now. But for a small business like Gold Diamonds Boutiques, 25% means just a pair of customers at any given time.

“It’s kind of an awkward situation to have a family to come in and want to shop at once, because right now we’re not allowed to do so,” Washington said.

They say until the health situation looks a little better, they will be waiting to fully reopen. But people can still shop online or schedule a time to stop by the store.

“The biggest thing right now is making sure everybody stays safe,” Washington said.

