VIA Metropolitan Transit offering thousands in hiring bonuses for new employees

SAN ANTONIO — VIA Metropolitan Transit is now offering thousands of dollars worth of hiring bonuses in an attempt to recruit new employees.

New bus and van operators can receive up to $4,000, while mechanics and CDL shop attendants can receive up to $6,000, according to a press release.

"VIA, the region’s mobility provider, is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer and supports equal opportunities for all without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, disability, sex, or age," VIA said in a release. "VIA offers competitive salary and a range of flexible benefits, including health, vision and dental insurance, family medical coverage, sick leave, retirement planning, uniform, and tool allowances, and more."

VIA said no prior experience is necessary for new bus and van drivers, and paid training is provided with classes starting every two weeks. Bus drivers start at $20.25 per hour, and van drivers start at $16.64.

Mechanics should have two years of verifiable experience as a mechanic, VIA said, and hourly pay starts at $22.29. CDL shop attendants start at $16.01.