VIA Metropolitan Transit offering thousands in hiring bonuses for new employees

SAN ANTONIO — VIA Metropolitan Transit is now offering thousands of dollars worth of hiring bonuses in an attempt to recruit new employees.
New bus and van operators can receive up to $4,000, while mechanics and CDL shop attendants can receive up to $6,000, according to a press release.
"VIA, the region’s mobility provider, is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer and supports equal opportunities for all without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, disability, sex, or age," VIA said in a release. "VIA offers competitive salary and a range of flexible benefits, including health, vision and dental insurance, family medical coverage, sick leave, retirement planning, uniform, and tool allowances, and more."
VIA said no prior experience is necessary for new bus and van drivers, and paid training is provided with classes starting every two weeks. Bus drivers start at $20.25 per hour, and van drivers start at $16.64.
Mechanics should have two years of verifiable experience as a mechanic, VIA said, and hourly pay starts at $22.29. CDL shop attendants start at $16.01.
"A national labor shortage affecting cities across the country, including San Antonio, impacts VIA’s ability to deliver more frequent and reliable schedules and services," VIA said. "The Employment and Testing Department conducts broad-based recruiting and outreach efforts to strengthen VIA’s commitment to hiring and retaining a quality work force of diverse talents and backgrounds. This includes virtual and in-person job fairs, and an online application portal available 24/7. Check VIAinfo.net and follow VIA on Facebook and Twitter for updates on hiring events."