SAN ANTONIO — A local employer is receiving national attention in a ranking of best banks. A new survey by Forbes and market research firm Statista named USAA as the top bank in the United States.

The rankings are based largely on customer satisfaction. Statista surveyed more than 40,000 customers around the globe for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships. USAA scored the highest out of 60 banks that were included on the survey.

Banks were rated on general satisfaction and key attributes like trust, fees, digital services and financial advice, according to Forbes.

“We’re proud to be named one of the world’s best banks,” USAA Federal Savings Bank President Chad Borton said. “We continuously strive to offer the military community and their families highly competitive products and services that help them achieve their financial goals.”

Other banks in the top five were mostly smaller banks, such as Bell Bank, S&T Bank and Liberty Bank.

Another San Antonio institution, Cullen/Frost Bankers, checked in at the number 18 spot.

Some of the largest banks occupied lower spots in the rankings for best U.S. banks. PNC Bank ranked 31st, Chase ranked 37th, Citibank came in 51st and U.S. Bank was 52nd.