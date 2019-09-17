SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video is from June 4.

Toyota has announced it is investing $391 million into its San Antonio manufacturing plant.

City leaders were joined by Governor Greg Abbott and Toyota officials at the announcement. Speaking on behalf of the motor company, Chief Administrative Officer, Manufacturing & Corporate Resources for Toyota Motor North America Chris Reynolds said that the 5-year investment plan will provide flexible new technologies to the plant that opened 15 years ago.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg called the project "another way Toyota is investing in San Antonio."

Additionally, transmission manufacturer Aisin AW Co. announced plans to open a plant in Cibolo. According to a press release, the plan will bring approximately 900 jobs to the area over five years.

In June, with the hopes of bringing additional investment by Toyota to its current plant on the south side, Bexar County Commissioners approved a tax abatement proposal.

The 10-year, 80% tax abatement worth, in total, around $9 million was approved in hopes of attracting a large, new investment like the one announced Tuesday.

At that time, Bexar County Economic and Community Development Executive Director David Marquez told KENS 5 that Toyota's current impact was already substantial, and the county hoped to build upon that partnership.

"They’re bringing $409 million of new investment to the plant on the south side," Marquez said. "It’s a tremendous win for us. It’ll modernize the plant. New technologies, more flexible manufacturing, [there are] so many things happening in the industry today, so we need them to be able to react quickly as market tastes change or new technologies come aboard."

