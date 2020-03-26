SAN ANTONIO — As more and more people set up shop at home, the risk of compromising your colleagues just jumped.

"This is not the time for a cyber attack," Jason Meza with the Better Business Bureau said.

He's right.

But with so many people working from home schemers are taking full advantage. They're posing as links to the latest coronavirus news or even posing as your IT support asking you to download the latest malware software.

"These are popping up immensely," Meza continued. "They were already around but now that we are in the home office away from our office setting and our office security mainframes we're seeing it a lot more."

So what can you do to keep you and your company safe?

That's where Roman Medina comes in he's a Chief Information Security Officer.

"It is perfect ground for the fraudsters right now," he said on Thursday via FaceTime.

Here are Medina's tips:

Make sure you have antivirus or anti-malware software on your computer.

Keep your work computer just that, for work only. Don't have your spouse or children using it.

Think before you click. Make sure you're familiar with whatever website you're about to click the link to.

"If you're doing those basic security foundational things you're ahead of the game," Medina said.

A game that doesn't seem to have an end in sight as we all continue our battles with faceless enemies.

RELATED: WATCH LIVE: President Trump, White House Coronavirus Task Force to provide update

RELATED: Real-time updates: 3 coronavirus deaths in Bexar County; Texas has over 1,400 cases

RELATED: Gov. Abbott to require anyone coming in to Texas from NY, New Orleans to self-quarantine

RELATED: 17-year-old from New Orleans dies from coronavirus disease