Food assistance applications piling up at understaffed Texas agency

There are 332,798 applications for food benefits waiting to be processed in Texas.

TEXAS, USA — When you think of the word snap, you might think snappy, as in quick. But a painfully slow snap is causing desperation and food insecurity for a North Texas single mother of two little girls -- ages 2 and 4.

That woman contacted WFAA recently about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which is administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. The mother said her six months of assistance was running out, so back in May she applied to recertify (renew) her benefits for another six month period.

But nearly two months after that, she says she is still waiting to hear back.

The woman says she is working, but she just can’t make ends meet.

"I either pay my bills or feed my kids," she said.

And this is being experienced by many Texans.

The commission says it, “Recognizes the importance of SNAP benefits and (is) working to process cases as quickly as possible."

But state officials acknowledge that the Texas HHS commission is understaffed and is struggling to keep up with increasing demand for food assistance they are seeing this year.

Texas had 332,798 SNAP applications waiting to be processed as of July 18, but officials say most of those requests (74%) are getting a determination within 30 days.

What to do if your SNAP benefits haven't been extended

Those are all new applications for food assistance, though. The case of the mother above, and of another woman who recently wrote in saying her benefits lapsed after she renewed them, are not new applications.

The federal government in June gave Texas permission to extend SNAP benefits for six more months to anyone who is already in the program and is trying to renew in July or August, so that all those people wouldn’t be added into that already huge state backlog.

Those people are supposed to have their benefits extended through January and February of 2023, respectively.

That said, the state contends there is no current backlog of people who are renewing their SNAP benefits. When WFAA pointed out that that doesn’t match what people were saying about trying to renew their benefits and remaining in limbo, they sent the following answer with options for those who are in this situation:

“Applicants can check the status of their application/renewal, report changes and provide additional information on the YourTexasBenefits.com website and mobile app. The website and mobile app are accessible 24 hours/day, 7 days/week. People can contact the Office of the Ombudsman at 1-877-787-8999 if they have complaints or concerns.

People also have a right to appeal if they think the action taken on their case is wrong. Individuals can request an appeal by calling 2-1-1 ( 1-877-541-7905) or by sending a letter to Texas Health and Human Services Commission, PO Box 149027, Austin, Texas 78714-9027 that includes their full name, case number, address, and phone number.

In addition, families who are waiting on their application to be processed can contact 2-1-1 Texas Information and Referral Network (2-1-1 TIRN), Option 1 to receive a referral to available resources. 2-1-1 TIRN provides access to state and local health and human services programs. Families can also access the Texas Health and Human Services Commission’s Community Partner, Feeding Texas, to locate local food bank information.”

Even with the SNAP program, hunger is a big problem in Texas

It is estimated that nearly four million Texans are food insecure, and that 20% of Texas children experience hunger. If that describes your family or someone you know, there is likely help near you.

State of Texas hiring to handle food assistance applications

Meanwhile, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission says it is trying to staff up to handle the influx of SNAP applications.