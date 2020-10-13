Texas bars open back up to 50% capacity

TEXAS, USA — Cheers!
After months of being closed, Texas bars are officially set to reopen for business at 50% capacity on October 14.
Governor Abbott made the announcement that in counties where COVID-19 hospitalizations are less than 15% of hospital capacity, a County Judge may authorize the opening of bars and similar establishments at 50% occupancy.
Tables must be limited to six customers or less, and all establishments must follow all local curfew guidelines.
Additionally, all counties where COVID-19 hospitalizations are less than 15% of hospital capacity can open all businesses other than bars to 75% capacity.