Scaled back New Year's Eve still an option for Southtown business

Tim McDiarmid is not encouraging customers to flock to her restaurant and garden lounge to ring in the New Year. But she is throwing a party against all odds.

SAN ANTONIO — When Tim McDiarmid woke up to rainy and cold weather on December 31, she said a four-lettered expletive seemed appropriate.

"The weather is a pretty fitting finale to 2020," she said.

The Canadian, New York transplant is throwing a New Year's Eve party for $10 at The Good Kind, her Southtown establishment.

"I have three gathering based businesses...a catering company, event venue, and a restaurant," she said.

Ivy Hall Events, Tim the Girl Catering, and The Good Kind are a handful in a typical year. But her blossoming food empire collided with the realities connected with a coronavirus economy.

"I have a pretty robust catering company and an event venue," she said. "We had to postpone about a million dollars in revenue."

A 40-employee furlough became a reality, as did creating a map for survival. For her, that meant grants, government assistance, and even loans.

"I'm just a grant and loan writer now," she said.

Even in the face of adversity, McDiarmid is throwing a New Year's Eve bash. Well, as big a COVID-19 capacity will allow. A surge in coronavirus cases reduced customer space from 75 to 50 percent this week.

"So, when we say big, we're allowing 150 people, " she said. "We can very safely fit 300 plus on property."

The Good Kind, 1127 S. St. Mary's, rests on an acre of land. McDiarmid's staff configured physical distancing for customers with tables ten feet apart.

Patrons must wear masks, submit to temperature checks, and expect limits inside the space for ordering drinks.

Bexar County and city officials have urged people to avoid going out to celebrate on New Year's Eve to help drive down COVID-19 cases. But McDiarmid said there's no pressure for customers to come to Southtown.

"Do what you feel comfortable doing," she said. "Do what you feel is safe for yourself and your family."

Her restaurant's second endeavor at New Year's Ever is historically a big profit night for bars.

"I just thought we would do it as an offering to the community," she said. "Is it going to make or break my year? No."