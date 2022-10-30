Owner of San Antonio's Starline Costumes is retiring

A new owner will take over the local staple in mid November.

SAN ANTONIO — Starline Costumes will continue on.

Jacob Dell is taking over the 50-year-old company, located on Bandera Road, in mid November. Dell is the owner of fireworks company Magic in the Sky and a professor at UTSA.

Starline will be an extension of his business, which supplies fireworks for Six Flags Fiesta Texas and theme parks in other parts of the country.

"We thought what a perfect opportunity to have a ready-made costume facility," said Dell.

Initially, the store was set to close when its current owner Julie Keck announced her retirement in early October on social media.

"It's an emotional decision because it's part of, not just me, but my family," said Keck.

Her mother started the costuming business in 1972, and Keck joined a decade later. The store carries an assortment of rental costumes and is open year-round for all holidays. The business has been a San Antonio staple for a half a century, a mainstay in the community.

Recently, costumes were only available for purchase as Keck had planned to liquidate inventory. She pulled back when Dell expressed interest in buying the company.

"We got a deal. We got it worked out so I had to stop pulling from the rental department," said Keck.

Retired rental remain on the sales floor, but Keck said, there are plenty of costumes for shoppers to choose from.