Keep SA Local: Find what works for you at Fitness 1440

"It's not really so much about getting stronger, it's about helping people take control of their health." Walker said. "This is our way of helping the community."

SAN ANTONIO — Jacob Walker is a patriot with a passion for fitness – he learned his way around the weight room while serving our country.

Walker grew up in a rural town near San Antonio. After high school, he joined the Air Force. In 2003, he returned home and met his wife, Jordyn.

"We've always taken our health and fitness seriously," Walker said.

This powerful pair shares the same mission: help others achieve their goals. They opened the first Fitness 1440 franchise in San Antonio nearly three years ago. The gym offers personal training, fitness classes and modern equipment for every fitness level.

"It's not really so much about getting stronger, it's about helping people take control of their health." Walker said. "This is our way of helping the community."

Walking through his own gym is Walker's dream come to life, but he's faced a new set of challenges in the pandemic.

"We had to close our business for two months," Walker said. "Immediately after we reopened, we lost about 50 percent of our business overnight."

However, Walker takes comfort in the strength of his team.

"My wife reminds me, we can only control what we can control," Walker said. "We've got to move forward, stay strong, stick to our original message and roll with the punches."

Walker understands times are tough for everyone. He hopes a new year full of promise motivates people to come in and give his gym a chance.

"Let's talk about our local small businesses and see what we can do to help out," Walker said. "Let's get this year started off on the right foot."