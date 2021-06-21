Historic San Antonio restaurant on northwest side could be yours, for $950k

The historic restaurant nestled in Grey Forest in northwest San Antonio is listed at $950,000.

SAN ANTONIO — A restaurant known for its character and history is on the real estate market. The Grey Moss Inn Restaurant could be yours for a cool $950k.

The eatery opened in 1929 on Scenic Loop Road, nestled in the tree-canopy filled area of Grey Forest. Grey Moss Inn is known for being booked well in advance on Valentine's Day, Mother's Day and New Years Eve. But since the pandemic began, the restaurant's last Facebook post shows a picture of the restaurant on March 10, 2020.

The Multiple Listing Service summarizes the listing as being a "prime investment opportunity to grab this widely renowned restaurant and continue and/or expand offerings."

The MLS also specifies the unique location as having "towering oak trees, elegant ambiance, and charming forested setting." It goes on to say,"The Grey Moss Inn maintains one of the most unique experiences to be had while dining on fine cuisine."

The restaurant has received numerous awards for its menu of upscale cuisine and its premium wine selection offering hundreds of choices.

The Grey Moss Inn is located less than five miles north of Helotes.

Whoever buys it will be offered an exclusive opportunity to acquire additional acreage including two lots that have quaint rock cottages (500 square feet and 600 square feet respectively). The listing said it's "perfect for a bakery" or it could be converted into "overnight accommodations."

In 2018, major plumbing and electrical upgrades were completed, and new kitchen equipment was purchased.