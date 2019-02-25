SAN ANTONIO — You might not believe it, but the very first fingerprint padlock technology was just invented a few years ago by Robbie Cabral.

"Benjilock is the world's first traditional padlock with fingerprint technology, which means you can open it with the ease of your fingertips," Cabral explains from the Campus Marketing Expo at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio.

An immigrant from the Dominican Republic, Robbie set out to make it in the United States. But, after getting laid off from a job on the same day his baby girl was born, things didn't look good. That's when Robbie starting thinking creatively.

"At night time, when my kids went to sleep, I started going to the gym and I noticed how people were using their lockers. So one day, someone left their key inside, so the manager had to come with boltcutters. Another day someone couldn't see with their eyes and said, 'hey, could you put my combination on my lock.' So then, I am seeing all these little issues and I said, how come there is not a lock you can open with your fingerprint?" Robbie says.

The idea took him to the infamous CES Conference, one of the largest gatherings of new consumer technology.

"When I went to showcase it there, a lot of people said 'you should go on Shark Tank, that is a perfect product for Shark Tank.' And I never heard of the show, I never was really into it. But, there was a casting call in the same building so I gave it a try. So I did it, and a couple of months later, the process began," Robbie said.

On the show, Robbie had his entire shark panel vying for a stake in his groundbreaking product. He says he considered Alex, but ultimately felt a kinship with "Mr. Wonderful" himself, Kevin.

"One of my sharks was Alex Rodriguez on the panel, and we started speaking Spanish and he almost got me. But, I felt like Kevin kind of knew me and really connected with me, and at the end of the day, I just went with my gut. And that was the best decision I made."

It was a match made in heaven and earned him a contract with Ace Hardware stores. Now, you can find his products online, and in stores.

He says he doesn't take his success for granted, and often reflects on his journey from being at a very low point in his life.

"I've been knocked down plenty of times, whether it was applying to jobs, getting a no for an answer with resumes all the time and I did all the crappy jobs out there," he says. "During that whole journey, I went through a lot. A lot people don't believe in what you are doing. It's tough because you are raising your kids, you don't have a job, but then I just said I will be myself at this and do the best that I can and that's what I did."

He continues to work hard to improve and expand his line of fingerprint padlocks. He pounds the pavement in the form of trade shows, like the one here in San Antonio, where he shows off his unique lock to potential suppliers.