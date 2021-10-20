x
'The vaccination police' | San Francisco shuts down In-N-Out for not checking vaccination status

Officials say In-N-Out ignored repeated warnings to enforce the rule.
Credit: AP/AP Photo/Adam Lau, File
FILE - In this June 8, 2010, file photo, In-N-Out Burger signs, two in the foreground from the fast food chain's original location, and one in the background at a new location across the Interstate 10 freeway, fill the skyline in Baldwin Park, Calif. Oregon is getting its third In-N-Out Burger joint. Keizer Mayor Cathy Clark says the California-based fast food restaurant will soon open in her city, just 45 minutes from Portland. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)

SAN FRANCISCO — The In-N-Out hamburger chain is sizzling mad after San Francisco shut down its indoor dining for refusing to check customers' vaccination status.

The company's Fisherman's Wharf location — its only one in San Francisco — was temporarily shut by the Department of Public Health on Oct. 14. 

Authorities say it refused to bar clients who couldn't show proof of vaccination to dine indoors, as required by a city mandate that took effect in August. 

Officials say In-N-Out ignored repeated warnings to enforce the rule. In-N-Out says the rule would force it to discriminate against customers and says it won't become "the vaccination police."

