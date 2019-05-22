SAN ANTONIO — TJ Maxx has opened a new 1.7 million square foot distribution center near 281 and Flores. Neighbors expect it to drive growth in the area.

That includes Carolina Avila, owner of Mexican cafe Karolina's. The restaurant serves a special that's different every day, along with traditional Mexican plates. It's been open for about three and a half years.

"I hope it will impact me very much because we do need the business," Avila said. "We're on the outskirts."

Avila won't be on "the outskirts" for long. Southside Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran cut the ribbon with TJ Maxx this week, and says as part of their investment, the company will also donate 15-20 acres worth of land for a new school and construct a 4 mile Espada Bike and Hike trail.

TJ Maxx released a statement, reading:

"T.J. Maxx, a division of The TJX Companies, Inc., is extremely pleased to announce the grand opening of our new distribution center, located at 11650 Farm to Market Road 1937 in San Antonio, TX. The new facility is approximately 1.7 million square feet and was constructed to help serve our growing network of T.J. Maxx stores in the Midwest and Southern parts of the U.S.

“The new distribution center features an open floor plan to provide excellent operational flexibility and incorporates several environmentally sustainable design elements. Currently, we have approximately 300 Associates working in the building and expect to employ approximately 1,000 Associates in the facility once we ramp up to full operations.

"T.J. Maxx is extremely grateful and appreciative of the City of San Antonio, Bexar County, and the State of Texas for their valued support throughout this process. We are thrilled to be a part of the greater San Antonio community and to show our commitment, we are making a $20,000 donation to Seton Home to support its mission of providing counseling, life skills, and job readiness training for area teen mothers and their children.”

