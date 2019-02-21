SAN ANTONIO — They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. If so, San Antonians should feel flattered. The Alamo City's iconic River Walk is the inspiration for a new project in China.

Local architecture firm Overland Partners is helping to breathe new life into a river in Nanjing, China. The development will actually connect three rivers and feature space to live, work, and play. The project is expected to be completed in 2020.

Overland Partners is the lead architect on the project, which has a goal being of creating a unique, dynamic water loop that has identity as a way to bring life back to the river and create a central living district for Nanjing, a spokesperson said.