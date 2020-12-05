DALLAS — Raising Cane’s said it will distribute a $2 million bonus to its crewmembers nationwide this week to show appreciation for their work and sacrifice during the pandemic.

The chicken finger restaurant chain said it has kept all but a handful of its 500 restaurants open across the country and only those without drive-thrus have temporarily closed.

The $2 million payout is intended to make-up for the hours that each crew worker agreed to give-up at the beginning of this pandemic, so that all crew workers could stay employed, according to Raising Cane's.

Raising Cane’s is also hiring 5,000 new workers this week. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply at WorkAtCanes.com.

"When the crisis began, we created a mantra ‘No Crew Left Behind,’ and I made a promise that we would all get through this together,” said Raising Cane's Co-CEO and COO AJ Kumaran. “Our crew has continued to stay positive while working incredibly hard, and some even reduced their hours in order to keep everyone’s job safe. We are extremely grateful for their shared sacrifice and are blessed to have such an amazing crew. Thanks to their hard work, Raising Cane’s will come out of this crisis even stronger than before. I couldn’t be prouder and more thankful for each and every one of our Restaurant Leaders and Crewmembers."

Raising Cane’s is preparing to methodically re-open its dining rooms safely, but in the meantime will continue to serve customers from its drive-thru windows.

“It’s really special to see all of our Crew come together, showing solidarity for each other," said Raising Cane's Founder & Co-CEO Todd Graves. "Their hard work and dedication to keep our restaurants open and safe, helped ensure our sales would come back strong. Not only are sales strong, but they continue to grow and this is just one way we can make it right for them. Our Crewmembers truly embodied the idea that we’re all in this together."

