Peter Piper Pizza expands in San Antonio area

Two new locations will open in the summer and fall of 2022, but they haven't been announced just yet.

SAN ANTONIO — Peter Piper Pizza is expanding in the Alamo City. The company announced Tuesday it will open two locations in 2022.

The Company's franchisee, Pizza Properties, Inc., has plans to open them somewhere in the San Antonio area in the summer and fall, but so far they haven't said exactly where.

Peter Piper Pizza has been around for 40 years with more than 120 locations across the U.S. Aside from offering a wide variety of pizza, they're known for their games, weekday all-you-can-eat lunch buffets and beer for adults.

Right now, there are eight locations across Bexar County with the majority of them on the west side. There are two Peter Piper Pizza locations on the south side and one on the northeast side.