Pepsi plans to ditch plastic for some of its products as early as next year.

The drink company says it's part of an attempt to reduce plastic waste, announcing the environmental plan this week.

By 2020, Pepsi says its Aquafina water will be sold in aluminum cans at restaurants.

The company also says its LIFEWTR brand will be packaged in 100 percent recycled plastic, and bubly will no longer be packaged in plastic.

Pepsi predicts it will be able to eliminate 8,000 metric tons of plastic waste and 11,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions with these changes.

Pepsi says its goal by 2025 is to make all of its packaging 100 percent recyclable, and reduce its plastic packaging content to 25 percent.