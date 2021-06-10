Woman crochets her way to success | Made in SA

A new hobby leads to unexpected success and a second career for one local woman who calls her business Craft Tree by Terry.

SAN ANTONIO — For Terry Fry, most of her days are spent in her craft room.

"I've done a number of crafts. I started with basket weaving and then I went to stained glass, and pottery, and cross-stitch," Craft Tree by Terry, owner, Terry Fry said. "Then I went to crocheting and I don't know why, but I have enjoyed doing it."

For Fry, it's her time to relax.

"It's a stress reliever to work with your hands," Fry said.

It was about 25 years ago, in her retirement, Fry thought she might like to knit. This innovative grandmother turned to the internet for help.

"I taught myself how to crochet on YouTube basically, so I am self-taught doing it," Fry said.

She uses a needle and yarn to create her critters.

"To me, it's almost like giving birth you know crafting them," Fry said. "I would give them to my granddaughters but they had so many that I decided that maybe I needed to expand a little."

Heading to market with her "stuffies" and realizing her "grands," as she affectionately refers to her grandchildren, weren't the only ones who loved them.

"It's nice seeing the little kids enjoying them and even the big kids actually," Fry said.

At 74 years old and 10 years in business, Craft Tree by Terry, is now a regular at local markets and is even displayed at Handmade on Main in Boerne, Texas.

"It's been fun," Fry said.

This modest grandmother has a message for anyone who thinks they may have missed their moment to start something new.