SAN ANTONIO — Pumpkin, pecan or cherry at Meemo's Bakery & Cafe — they don't keep their pies in their icebox long.

"We make everything from scratch, so there are no artificial ingredients," Meemo's Cafe & Bakery, co-owner, Amber Gonzalez said.

However, there's one special ingredient that you may not find in store-bought sweets.

"There's love in there. We love what we do and we want our products to come out great and we want them to taste great," Gonzalez said.

Amber Gonzalez's love of baking started at a young age in her aunt Louise's kitchen.

"I used to go to her house all the time. She always baked, she still does. And I just kind of learned from her and got a love of it," Gonzalez said.

From an early age, she learned baking from scratch is just better.

"I've just always enjoyed baking from scratch rather than getting a box or something," Gonzalez said. "There's just a little more ownership when you do it that way."

When she lost her job, 11 years ago, her family encouraged her to start her own business.

"It was a time when there were not a lot of jobs out there and my kids kept saying mom open a bakery," Gonzalez said.

Her bakery eventually expanded to where she could add a café, with her husband as chef, and mother and daughters also helping out.

But if you are wondering who Meemo is?

"I am Meemo, my oldest grandson, who is now 12 named me Meemo and it stuck," Gonzalez said.

Meemo promises only the freshest ingredients in their bakery and kitchen and says there's one "not so secret" ingredient for anyone looking to chase their dream.

"It's a lot of work to own your own business, but it's a passion," Gonzalez said. "You have to have a passion for it."