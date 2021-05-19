Teen creates side hustle to reach goal of getting her first set of wheels | Made in San Antonio

A 14-year-old found a unique way to make her dreams come true through her small jewelry business called Kennedy Nichole Designs.

SAN ANTONIO — Once the bell rings and the school week wraps up Kennedy Luevano hits the clay. The 14-year-old creates handmade clay earrings.

"It's just fun and you get to release your creative ideas," Kennedy Nichole Designs owner, Kennedy Luevano said. "It's definitely a lot of mixing and trying new things."

It was no surprise to her parents when she picked up the pastime.

"Even when she was as young as one and two, she loved to paint and we could tell that she definitely had a gift," Kennedy's mom, Megan Luevano said.

It was at the height of the pandemic last year, while separated from friends and family, that she decided to teach herself the craft.

"That was probably the hardest part about it, not being able to see my friends and other family," Kennedy said. "I was stuck at home so I just started playing with the clay."

Her earrings grabbing the attention of friends and family, and snagging her first sale.

The new side hustle is a perfect way to accomplish a goal Kennedy has set for herself.

"My original plan is to raise money to buy my car, my very first car, so that's what I'm trying to do in order to do that," Kennedy said.

Her parents are naturally in support of this young entrepreneur.

Now a little over a year in business, Kennedy Nichole Designs is taking off both online and at local markets.

"This has really just blown up and grown," Megan Luevano said. "It's been really fun to see."

The business teaching her more than how to just mold clay.

"There are so many things that I have to do that are not related to the jewelry," Kennedy said. "It's a lot but a really good learning experience."

Kennedy's mother said she's excited for the learning opportunity.

"All those fun things that you learn when running a business... will last her a lifetime for sure," Megan Luevano said.

While most can't believe these eye-catching additions to any ensemble are handmade by a teen, Kennedy's got some advice for other young entrepreneurs.