Southern Roots Vegan Bakery sticks to tradition while going full on plant-based | Made in S.A.

A couple looking to get healthy went vegan, but didn't leave their southern roots behind.

SAN ANTONIO — The assembly line is always rolling with cookies, cakes, brownies or pies, all made by hand at Southern Roots Vegan Bakery.

To many people's surprise, all of their baked goods are plant-based.

“We actually made that into our catchphrase 'It’s so good you won’t believe it’s vegan,' because that’s what we hear the majority of the time people are mind blown," Southern Roots Vegan Bakery co-owner Cara Pitts said. "That was our goal is to show people who weren’t vegan that you can still enjoy your favorite foods in a plant-based version."

For husband and wife, Marcus and Cara Pitts, the idea to go vegan came about four years ago.

“We were at home and she wanted to watch a documentary," Southern Roots Vegan Bakery co-owner Marcus Pitts said. “From that point on, I was just going to try to change my lifestyle and go cold turkey, and just try to live healthier and better.”

However, it wasn’t the easiest transition.

“It was a little hard at first because veganism wasn’t as accessible as it is now," Cara Pitts said. "[We were] just us playing around in the kitchen and still eat things we like to eat, but just making plant-based versions.”

Birthed from their test kitchen was Southern Roots Vegan Bakery. And Cara had the the perfect person to test their recipes on.

“Originally, when we went vegan, I was my grandmother’s caregiver, and she is now 98-years-young, and she was my original taste tester," Cara Pitts said. "She is from the south so I would give her stuff to [see if she could] tell if it was different, and when we told her it was vegan she was mind blown."

Their most popular cake is Mary Lee's Lemon Cake. It's now their top seller and named after their first taste tester.

The couple also determined to share their healthier lifestyle with their community.

“We want to make sure that people from our community can identify with stuff they know and love, but also that is healthier for them, or just a healthier option," Marcus Pitts said.

The online bakery has now been open for three years with their products reaching all 50 states.

“It’s fun; I wouldn’t trade it for the world. It’s afforded us a lot of opportunities and a lot more ways to serve people in the community, so we take this as a way to help out, give back, and just to be better and do better,” Marcus Pitts said.

And they have advice for anyone looking to start something new.

“For people that are thinking about either veganism, entrepreneurship, or just making any kind of change in life, the best thing to do is just to do it. Do it whether you feel like it or not. Consistency and determination will get you through a lot of things," Marcus Pitts said.

“Just jump and stay the course, stay consistent because that’s all it takes. Believing in your dream and not letting it go," Cara Pitts said.

You can order their baked goods here.