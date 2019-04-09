SAN ANTONIO — If not at school, Art Teacher Elyse Brown can be found behind her wheel throwing clay

"I am in here every day. Every day, either before or after work," Elyse Brown said.

Brown has always had a love for art.

"My mom was an art teacher so I always grew up around art," Brown said.

She's tried her hand at drawing and painting, but in her 7th year of teaching she found a new love for clay art.

KENS 5

"Creating that type of art that sits on your wall is great, but I really enjoy that pottery is something that people experience every day," said Brown.

Handmade pots, cups and bowls all available through her online business, ECB Designs.

"I'm basically making my own canvas that is three dimensional," said Brown.

Her one of a kind clay earrings can add a little retro style to any outfit.

KENS 5

"It's just a different medium for jewelry and I feel like you can never have enough," said Brown.

The artist draws inspiration for her clay pottery from nature.

"I usually do a lot of carvings of state parks and national parks," said Brown "I just like incorporating what's around me."

A love of art and pottery which she is combining to take her into the world of business ownership.

"Neither of my careers right now feel like work," said Brown

KENS 5

With handmade pieces she hopes people can enjoy for generations.

"I hope they get that these pieces are meant to be used and shared and meant to bring their friends and family together," said Brown.

RELATED: Friends shaking things up at Dorcol Distillery | Made in SA

RELATED: Made in SA: WTM Branding Irons goes back generations