SAN ANTONIO — Beer has always been a big part of Eugene Simor's life.

Needing a change from the California scene, the Business and Engineering major set his eyes on Texas.

In his free time, he learned to homebrew, but he wouldn't say it was his strong suit.

"That kind of got me excited about it," Simor says, "but at the end of the day I kind of came up with a marketing idea to have an Alamo beer. I was kind of like, why isn't there an Alamo beer?"

In 2003, he hired a professional brewer, while he started hustling the craft beer around town.

"It was grassroots," Simor says,"I was not only selling it. I was re-selling it, I was restocking shelves." So it was kind of a one-man wrecking crew in a minivan for quite a few years."

Simor says the Alamo name helped push the company through, years before the current craft beer boom.

15 years later, the whole line of Alamo craft beers can be found in restaurants, bars, and grocery stores. Simor says that the company's success brings him a feeling of pride.

"I'm proud of what my team has been able to put together, but if I do pause and look back it's like wow. It had come a long way from that first draft account at Bombay Bicycle Bar."

So just like the icon of Texas freedom, Simor hopes the next time you raise a glass, you'll remember Alamo beer.

