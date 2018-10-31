AUSTIN — You've probably seen, liked, or even shared a post from one of Texas Humor's social media platforms.

"We talk a lot about tacos, we talk a lot about George Strait, the things that get people really excited that make them go, ‘Hell yeah, I'm a Texan,’” said Jay B. Sauceda, CEO of Sauceda Industries and Texas Humor.

A Texan born and raised, Sauceda is the mastermind behind the account that now boasts over 889,000 followers on Facebook and another 882,000 followers on Twitter.

"I've always just been really fascinated with the history, so the love for Texas came from that. But as a commercial photographer in my previous career, a lot of what I focused on photographing was covering the culture of Texas,” Sauceda said. “When you've been to as many places across the state like I have, it's really easy to fall in love with it."

When he first created the Twitter account in 2011, not many were using the social media platform like he did.

“Just one-liners about the satire and kind of the funny things about living in Texas and it took off. We picked up about five [thousand] to 10,000 followers a day when I first started it," Sauceda said.

The idea grew as fast as mesquite along a Texas highway, leading to the creation of Sauceda Industries in 2013, an online store whose products allow you to wear your love for Texas and whose CEO walks on four legs.

"When we first started this business, we were in our garage,” Sauceda recalled. “My wife would get off work and would come home and help me fold t-shirts. And Carl, we'd have the garage door open to the house. He would come out in the garage, sit there for a while, and kind of watch us, and we'd joke that he was kind of like our manager.”

Today, business is better than ever inside a 44,000-square-foot facility. But you can still find a support staff of four-legged friends.

“It's been really cool to create as many jobs as we have from basically just a Twitter account,” Sauceda said. “And I get to work with people who love Texas as much as I do."

They house everything in their warehouse, including shirts, stickers, koozies, and even hats. They’ve got anything and everything you need to represent your Texas pride.

“It is exciting that we kind of exist to be the common psyche of what's happening in Texas,” Sauceda said.

In a day and age where social media can be so negative, Texas Humor can give you something to smile about or even learn about your fellow Texans.

"I've always talked about Texas Humor being a cultural preservation brand,” Sauceda said. “Because of the million ways that people can get information, the million ways that people can be entertained, we love that we have a hand, for young people especially, being able to talk about some of the really cool classic things that make Texas such an interesting place and give it kind of a modern spin to give everybody a common thread to follow along."

