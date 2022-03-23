Edge81 brings new jewelry trend to the Alamo City | Made in S.A.

San Antonio woman's love for jewelry is molded into a small business.

SAN ANTONIO — Earrings, bracelets, necklaces and rings are all made by hand at Edge81.

"Jewelry has been a constant of mine," Edge81 owner Edith Rosa said.

Rosa's love for what sparkles and shines started at a young age.

"I got into jewelry with the influence of my mom and my grandma," Rosa said. "They both equally wear a lot of jewelry and they were always dressed to the nines when they were going out."

Inspired by the women in her life, Rosa began crafting beaded designs.

"It was a way for me to do something other than just sitting around," Rosa said. "I got a little more serious back home. I'm from Puerto Rico. I wanted to move to U.S., so I found my way doing jewelry."

Once in the states, she found her style shifting, after taking a silver smiting class.

"I love the creation process, and to manipulate the metal into a shape that you want," Rosa said. "That for me is the best part."

From the intricate to the more simple -- the every day woman becoming the inspiration behind designs, like her best selling hoops.

"I love hoops, so I think that it is a good way to represent our empowerment as a woman," Rosa said. "This is one of the designs I'm really happy with."

Edge81 also bringing the welded jewelry trend, that started in Europe, to San Antonio.

"People want to create memories, maybe with a best friend, with generations or just because you got a promotion and you want to have something to symbolize that," Rosa said.

Her 'Por Vida' line is allowing you to choose your metal to have welded as a bracelet, necklace or anklet.

"It's creating a bond, it's a moment you will remember every time you see it. It's just an extension of you and how you feel. It creates a memory," she said.

Rosa's life long passion for jewelry is now something you can also carry with you, always.

"It's really nice to see how people express themselves, and at the end of the day that's what jewelry should be," Rosa said. "It's an extension of who you are and how you feel or how you want to feel."