Accident leads man to his passion | Made in SA

A closed-door leads one Stockdale man to discover his passion for metal art, along with his wife.

STOCKDALE, Texas — Most days for Randall and Linda Lingo are spent in their workshop. The two are husband and wife and the business partners who make up Metal Art by R. Lingo.

Their business started thanks to the skills Randall Lingo gained in his first career.

"It actually started in the '60s in the Navy. I was a Navy welder and I got into metal building construction for 30 years," Randall Lingo said.

It was a horse accident that would lead him to take it full-time.

"It crushed my leg, and my neck, and my back so I couldn't do the building," Lingo said. "So I stayed in the shop and we learned all kinds of stuff."

The skill also gave him a love for being creative.

"It's a neat trade like I tell everybody. It's worked for me," Lingo said. "Learning how to weld is one thing, but I like to build stuff."

They started with his metal cutouts and are now making anything that could fill up your home.

"We build more furniture than anything," Lingo said. "They last forever because it's steel frame and mesquite wood on it."

Now at the age of 76 and with more than 20 years in business, you'd think that would slow him down.

"When they shut the lid on my box I'll be retired," Lingo said. "I've been working since I was a little kid and that's all we know."

Working on his passion and sharing it at places like the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo anytime he can.

"Stop by, it don't cost to look," Lingo said. "I tell everybody it's free admission and it only costs you to come out."