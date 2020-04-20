TEMPLE, Texas —

On April 17, Gov. Greg Abbott announced he was using executive orders to begin the process of opening Texas back up for business after locking up shop to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Abbott started with GA-16 which focuses on retail services. Abbott said opening Texas was going to be a muti-stage process.

“Opening Texas must occur in stages. Obviously not all business can open all at once on May the First,” Abbott said. “A more strategic approach is required to ensure that we don’t reopen in order to shut down once again.”

Abbott further said additional openings will be announced April 27 after he speaks with advisers and medical staff. Central Texas business owners are glad to see movement, but hope the next openings will be much more consequential. Temple Chamber of Commerce President Rod Henry told 6 News the action taken Friday doesn’t change much for local businesses right now.

“The reaction we have received is that this is good for some, and basically a lot of others… we just have to wait,” Henry said.

Executive Order GA 16 States:

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020, retail services that are not “essential services,” but that may be provided through pickup, delivery by mail, or delivery to the customer’s doorstep in strict compliance with the terms required by DSHS.

The fact is, however, many large stores like Best Buy are already providing those services, and a lot of small businesses have a long way to go before pivoting in that direction.

“There are a lot of small businesses, mom and pops, in our conversations that are going ‘that doesn’t really help us,” Henry said. “In each case they do say it’s a step in the right direction but they don’t have that capability.”

That doesn’t mean local businesses are willing to just fall behind. Zooty’s owner Amy Thomas told 6 News she didn’t have much experience with current web technology two weeks ago but now she is getting ready to launch a new website for her small business so she can continue making sales.

“I will be here to answer the phone, still taking orders, We’ll just do whatever it takes to stay in business.” Thomas said. “I think it’s just the way we have to do business for a while. If this doesn’t work we will figure out another way that does work.”

Henry still hopes to see more openings going forward. Sunday, Henry said he sent the state a letter voicing concerns on behalf of local business.

“I basically shared that the take-out approach to retail does not work for them,” Henry said. “Why can’t the regulations be eased just a little bit to allow them to implement the same approach that major retailers have implemented successfully where you limit the amount of people in your store.”

Henry and other business owners also said they realize that the Governor is opening the Texas economy in a step-by-step process and know there could be plenty of changes yet to come. They are eagerly awaiting the governors next announcement this month.