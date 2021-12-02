Lemon Creek Ranch near Boerne offers 'Hill Country experience with modern amenities'

The 118-acre development is located on the east side of I-10, north of Dietz Elkhorn Road and south of Boerne. It also includes 25 acres of park space.

BOERNE, Texas — More than 100 acres along I-10 heading towards Boerne will soon transform into a huge shopping center with office space. A park is also part of the project, too, called Lemon Creek Ranch.

The 118-acre "grocery-anchored mixed-use development." The property is being developed by Valcor Commercial Real Estate. Lemon Creek Ranch is located in far northern Bexar County and sits east of I-10 and west of Old Fredericksburg Road, just north of Dietz Elkhorn Road.

In a post on Facebook, Valcor Commercial Real Estate said: "Lemon Creek Ranch transforms the final large contiguous piece of undeveloped frontage between San Antonio and Boerne, TX into a vibrant family-friendly hub of activity centered around the natural beauty of the local landscape."

The first phase is set to open toward the end of 2022, according to the developer.

Lemon Creek Ranch has two bodies of living water and will include a dedicated green space, a trail system and a mix of retail, dining, entertainment and office space. The development's website describes the project as "a beautiful and relaxed 'live, work and play' atmosphere."

Some of the design features include using tones of wood, limestone and dark metals with lots of glass. The idea is to allow a sense of the outdoors to "permeate through interior spaces," according to Lemon Creek Ranch.

The project includes a 106,000-square-foot grocery store, which will be the anchor tenant. According to county records, H-E-B bought around 14 acres.